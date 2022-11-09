The University of Cincinnati – Clermont enters the USCAA National Championship tournament this week as the top seed in Division II and they showed their fans why one more time in the regular season on Saturday, November 5.

UC Clermont improved to 20-6 with a four-set win over Ohio Christian, taking the first 27-25, the second 25-18 and the fourth 25-22. The team dropped the third set 25-14 against a team that’s much tougher than their 9-21 record would lead one to believe.

“They’re a good team for sure,” Hamer said. “They made us earn every point, you don’t get any free ones. That’s a great team for us to play before heading to Virginia.”

UC Clermont’s Kennedy Robinson recorded 18 kills, as did Kara Heckmuller. Maura Holscher finished with 34 assists. Logan Downs tallied 27.

Sarah Andrews had three aces, as did Holscher. Isabella Melotik recorded 44 digs. Robinson and Heckmuller tallied three blocks each.

“I think we spread the ball on offense pretty well,” Hamer said. “We didn’t get blocked a whole lot because we kept their blockers guessing. Trouble plays were another big, big thing ofr us today. What should have been a free ball back to them a lot of times we were able to get a swing. I think between those two things, and then serving pretty well, we just put it all together.”

With the regular-season now over, UC Clermont turns its attention to defending is USCAA Division II title. The Cougars open the tournament with Penn State York on Thursday, November 10 at 9 a.m. They also face Central Maine at 1 p.m. that same day.

“Our expectations are to go down there and play our best volleyball,” Hamer said. “Everything else will take care of itself.”

The UC Clermont volleyball team isn’t the only squad heading to Virginia from the school.

The UC Clermont men’s soccer team earned the No. 2 seed after posting a 9-2-2 mark in the regular season. The appearance in the Division II soccer tournament is the first in the program’s history.

The Cougars face Central Maine Community College at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, November 11. The team also matches up against Berkeley College New Jersey at 4:45 on Saturday, November 12 to conclude pool play.