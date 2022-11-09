UC Clermont’s Greg Marsh had 11 points and five steals against Boyce. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

On March 14, 2021, UC Clermont’s mens basketball team defeated Kent St. Tuscarawas 79-74.

After a 609-day layoff, UC Clermont is back in action.

The Cougars made a triumphant return to the Cougardome on Saturday, November 5, defeating Boyce College 85-69.

“It was like Christmas morning for us,” UC Clermont head coach Steve Ellis said. “It’s been so long. I was real happy with [how we played].”

UC Clermont shot a blistering 58.2 percent from the field in the game. The team connected on 8 of 12 three-point shots in the first half to build a 42-27 lead at the break.

“They can all shoot,” Ellis said. “We shot really well in the first half. In the second, I don’t want to say we coasted but we bucked down and came out with the victory, which is all we wanted to do.”

UC Clermont turned inside in the second half, driving more toward the basket and making their two-point tries. That was by design, according to Ellis.

“We knew their legs were heavy, first game of the year and some of them are not in game shape,” Ellis said. “We thought ‘Get in the paint, get in the paint, get fouled and get easy buckets and free throws and that’s what we were able to do.”

Gavin Rabe led the Cougars with 19 points. David Froedge made five three-point shots and finished with 15 points. David Hunter tallied six points and a team-high six rebounds.

Greg Marsh scored 11 points and had five steals. Marlin Lyons tallied 14 points of the bench. Joel Iles scored nine points and had three rebounds.

UC Clermont is scheduled to host Ohio Christian on Thursday, November 10. The Cougars’ women’s team has their home opener prior to the men’s contest.