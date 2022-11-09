Pictured is a sign on Nov. 8, 2022, at Pattison Elementary School, a polling location in Milford.

In the early evening hours on Nov. 8, 2022, voting was in full swing at Pattison Elementary School, a polling location in Milford.

The 2022 midterm elections were held on Nov. 8, and voters across Clermont County turned out to cast their ballots.

Democratic Party supporters Meagan Jump and Susan Dawes, and Brian Flick, the Democratic candidate running for election to the Ohio House of Representatives to represent District 62, greeted voters near the parking lot as they walked into the polling location.

Dawes said she was inspired to campaign at the polling location because she believes in what the Democrats stand for.

“I believe in things like what Brian does for our community,” she said.

Dawes estimated that she’d been campaigning at the location that day for about 10 hours.

“The turnout is awesome. So many people have been coming out to vote,” she said.

Dawes encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote.

“Everyone’s vote matters; do your homework before you come,” she said, adding, “I’m just here for moral support.”

Tracey Sparks is the Milford Executive on the Clermont County Republican Party Central Committee.

Sparks also greeted voters near the parking lot as they walked into the polling location.

Sparks said she was campaigning at the polling location because she wanted to let voters know what candidates had been endorsed by the Clermont County Republican Party Central Committee.

Sparks described the voter turnout as the busiest she’s seen in an election in a long time.

“It’s almost as busy as the Presidential Election,” she added. “It’s really busy.”

When asked what she would say to anyone who is reluctant to vote, or who doesn’t think their vote doesn’t matter, Sparks responded, “Everybody’s vote count.”

Kyle Benton and Jessica Benton brought their daughters, Ellie Benton, age 7, and Isla Benton, age 2, along as they voted.

Kyle Benton said that they brought their daughters because it’s good for them to learn about the process of voting.

“And, since we were all together, it just made sense to bring them along with us,” Kyle Benton added.

Jessica Benton noted that Ellie Benton was curious to see what the polling location and voting process look like.

“We want her to be comfortable doing it in the future,” Jessica Benton said, adding, “We live in such a great country that you’re able to come and [vote], and it’s important to they come and see that they should come and [vote] when they’re older, too.”