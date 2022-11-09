Milford’s historic girls soccer season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday, November 1.

The Lady Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half only to be felled on a late goal by Seton. Milford’s loss leaves the team with a 19-2 record overall for the year.

“I don’t think we played a bad game at all,” Milford head coach Jill Helms said. “I think they out-hustled us in the first half but we came back in the second half and took it to them. We had to play at the top of our game the entire time if we were going to win that game. I’m proud of their effort.”

Milford had chances throughout the contest but Seton’s offsides trap worked to perfection. In the eighth minute, Ana Manning ripped a shot that was deflected into the air by the keeper. She made the play to end the threat.

Seton finally scored in the 35th minute of the first half, playing a ball into the box that found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Milford could have evened things up less than a minute later after Lizzie Fight drew a penalty in the box. Manning’s penalty kick went high and Seton led 1-0 at halftime.

“At halftime we talked about playing as a team,” Helms said. “If we wanted to pull this off, we had to play together, stay positive and work as hard as we’ve ever worked before. We came back, we just couldn’t keep it at the end.”

Seton scored again in the 14th minute of the second half. A pass into the box found a foot and was redirected into the back of the goal.

That seemed to wake up Milford’s offense. One minute after Seton’s second goal, Milford drew another penalty kick. Marlee Scanlon converted to cut the lead to 2-1.

One minute later, Manning found space in the box and ripped a shot past the goalkeeper to tie the game at two.

Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, Seton spent most of the next 20 minutes on the attack as offsides calls and Seton’s possession kept them from making a run on goal. Seton pushed across another goal in the 37th minute, ending Milford’s season.

“I didn’t notice that we were scrambling on defense, it seemed like all game it was back and forth, back and forth,” Helms said. “Soccer is a game of luck and sometimes the luck fails with the other team. I feel like that happened in the last five minutes.”

Milford’s season included several firsts, including the highest-ever ranking for the program in the state polls (No. 1), most consecutive wins in a season (16), most wins in a season (19) and the most goals scored in a season (84).

“We’ve accomplished more than any other Milford soccer team,” Helms said. “One team went one game further than us but the things that we’ve accomplished with our record and other statistics, this is one of the best soccer teams we’ve ever had. They have a lot to be proud of.”

The run to the regional semifinals marked the final game for Milford’s historic senior class: Jessie Nagle, Joelie Stinson, Ava Hassert, Ella Hyott, Peyton Cook, Carly Stinson, Skylar Helms, Lindsey Taylor and Scanlon all saw their Milford soccer careers end with the loss.

“The impact they’ve left on the program is going to last for years and years,” Helms said. “There will be players who come in and they’ll remember watching these games. The seniors who were here won’t be physically a part of the program anymore but the legacy they’ve left will last for a long time.”