Sherri Cramer, 61 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2022. She is survived by her Husband: Jim Cramer. 3 Children: Jimmy (Brandy) Cramer, Kevin Cramer and Kelli Cramer. 6 Grandchildren: Brenden Cramer, Ella Cramer, Bailee Weber, Lannii Thompson and the late Taylor Weber and Lilli Weber. Parents: Albert and the late Verna Puckett. 2 Brothers: Keith (Shawn) Puckett and Kenny (Glenda) Puckett. Late Aunt: Caroline "Cookie" Wagner. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other family and friends. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120. Memorials may be made to: Felicity Franklin Schools.