The Clermont Sun has a new location. The new office of The Clermont Sun is located at 348 West Main St. in the village of Williamsburg. The Clermont Sun recently moved its offices from the village of Batavia to the new location.

Rod Baker, Regional Publisher for Champion Media, oversees The Brown County Press, The Clermont Sun, The News Democrat, The People’s Defender, and The Ripley Bee.

Of the move, Baker said, “We are very happy to return to our roots in Williamsburg where The Clermont Sun was founded. We have a rich history of providing local news and information to the readers of our publications in Clermont, Brown, and Adams Counties. Even though our physical location has changed, our mission of being your local news source remains the same. We encourage all our readers to visit our new office space and thank you for your continued support throughout this transition.”