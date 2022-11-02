Below is a list of questions and issues filed for the Nov. 8 election. This list, and the text written, were provided to The Clermont Sun by the Clermont County Board of Elections.

Clermont County Board of Elections Administrative Assistant Cherie Wilson explained that there are no countywide issues. There are two statewide issues, plus some local ballot issues.

The local ballot issues are:

Felicity-Franklin Local School District – additional – 8.9 mills – current expenses – 5 years – commencing in 2022.

Goshen Local School District – bond issue – 7.2 mills – site acquisition, new construction, improvements, renovations and additions to school facilities, and providing equipment, furnishings and site improvements therefor – 38 years – commencing in 2022 – $49,965,000.

Blanchester Local School District – income tax on earned income – 1.25 mills – current expenses and permanent improvements – 6 years – beginning 1-1-2023 – overlap from Clinton County includes: Brown, Clermont, and Warren counties.

Loveland City School District – additional – 4.9 mills – current operating expenses – continuing period – commencing in 2022 – overlap from Hamilton County includes: Clermont & Warren counties.

Village of Felicity – renewal – 3.5 mills – current expenses – 5 years – commencing in 2022.

Monroe Township – additional – 1.5 mills – fire & EMS – continuing period of time – commencing in 2022.

Pierce Township – renewal (2.3) with an increase (1) – 3.3 mills – 5 years – for the collection and disposal of garbage or refuse, including yard waste – commencing in 2022.

Stonelick Township – additional – 2.5 mills – fire & EMS – continuing period of time – commencing in 2022.

Williamsburg Township – additional – 5 mills – fire & EMS – continuing period of time – commencing in 2022.

Local Options:

Batavia Village A – Fraternal Order of Eagles-FOE Aerie 2289 Clermont – 265 Foundry Avenue, Batavia, OH 45103 – Sunday sales – wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

Miami Township H – Jay Durga, L.L.C., (dba Fuego Taquiera Cantina) – 1220 State Route 28, Suite A, Milford (Miami Township), Ohio 45150 – Sunday sales – wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

Pierce Township E – Golf Legendary Run Ohio, L.L.C., dba Golf Club at Legendary Run – 915 E. Legendary Run (Pierce Township), Ohio 45245 – Sunday sales – wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor.

Wilson explained that an individual voter can obtain a sample ballot from the Clermont County Board of Elections website, through the Voter View function, which will have the specific candidates & issues applicable to his/her precinct.