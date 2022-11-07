Don Jordan, 95, of Union Township, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born at his residence, near Wayland, Kentucky, on January 14, 1927, to the late John and Katherine (née Cooksey) Jordan. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (née Hayes) Jordan, and siblings, Georgie Maddy, Judge John J. Jordan Jr., Jack Jordan, Fannie Merritt, Waldeck Jordan, Lucy Watson, William Jordan, Eva Collins, Charles Jordan, and Norma Jean Vaughn.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Donna (Jeff) Jasper, and Linda Jordan, beloved “Pops” to Courtney Jasper and Caleb Jasper Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don served his country during World War II, as a seagoing Marine, on the Battleship USS Iowa, and occupied Japan. He was a masonic member of the McMillan Lodge 141, for over 70 years. He also dedicated his time to the Scottish Rite, Shriners, York Rite, Eastern Star, Odd Fellows, International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, and the Order of Hercules.

A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102, Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6 PM until 8 PM. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 1 PM until 2 PM, at Young Funeral Home, 201 W Main St, Louisa, Kentucky, 41230. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lawrence County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.