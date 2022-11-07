Aaron “Cody” Kitts, age 45 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, October 24, 2022, in Anderson Township, Ohio. Cody was born July 22, 1977, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of Stella Thomas. He made a living in tree service as the owner and operator of Blue Ox Tree Service, but the work he loved was serving church members in Africa, especially Nigeria and Kenya, as well as working at several church youth camps both in the US and abroad. At camps, he was loved by countless young people over the years for his kindness and encouragement toward hesitant and apprehensive campers as they worked through challenges in both climbing and rappelling on rock cliffs and crags. Anyone who ever shared life with Cody was deeply imprinted by his clear reflection of God and His way of life. He had a true servant’s heart. It was who he was in his daily life, in moments large and small. He was very caring, compassionate, and always whole-hearted in every pursuit. Cody loved and cared deeply about people, and lived life to the full in alignment with his values.

Mr. Kitts’ daily priority was service to God and His people and first among those people in Cody’s heart were his wife, daughter, and family. He will be indescribably missed by all who knew him, but especially by his wife – Roberta “Bobbi” (Bauer) Kitts; his greatest joy for the last 3 years being Daddy to his daughter – Mattia Kitts; his mother – Stella Thomas; one sister – April English of Milford, Ohio and two nephews – Drew (Yasna) English of Milford, Ohio and Ethan English of California whom he was also instrumental in their lives teaching them many life skills, but most importantly how to be honorable, loving, caring men, and imparting a work ethic that they will carry with them through the rest of their lives.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Tom Clark officiated. Visitation was held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 31, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment was set to be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

