Spaulding Elementary has been recognized for its success with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). PBIS involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors, and helping all students meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior, and school climate. In 2015, Ohio PBIS Network first recognized schools that were model examples of effective PBIS implementation. Spaulding Elementary applied and earned the Bronze level for the 2021-2022 school year. They are one of 375 out of nearly 7,300 schools in Ohio to be recognized at any of the levels: Gold (41), Silver (80), or Bronze (238). Spaulding Elementary will be honored at the 2022 Ohio PBIS Showcase, which is held annually in conjunction with the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council (OLAC).

Spaulding is grateful to their school counselor Kylie Stam as well as PBIS building coaches Emily Strausbaugh and Katie Wagner for their hard work. Spaulding would also like to thank team members, Hannah Woodall, Amanda Greenberg, Kylie Collins, Katherine Peterson, Jennifer Harpring, and Kathy Nester for all their efforts. Principal Ashley Andrews and Assistant Principal Jen Schlosser take great pride in the social-emotional supports they’ve put in place for their students and look forward to enhancing their program as they reach for Silver and Gold!