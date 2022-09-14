In the minds of many, childhood and school days are the best days of one’s life.

However, that’s not every student’s reality. Like adults, students can encounter overwhelming challenges that they need help to negotiate.

That’s where Hope Squad comes in. Hope Squad is a nationally recognized, school-based peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, which equips and empowers students to be the eyes and ears of a school as they watch out for youth in distress.

New Richmond High School’s Hope Squad is relatively young having been founded during the 2020-2021 school year and is extremely active.

The students and their advisor, Sharon Nehls, work hard daily to promote positivity amongst their peers while keeping them going in the right direction. They are focused on identifying classmates who are struggling and, when necessary, helping to connect them with appropriate services.

Raising positivity was the key focus of the group’s third annual Hope Week held Sept. 6-9, 2022. Each day of the week included activities related to specific calls to action. For example, students were encouraged to wear yellow to show their support for mental health awareness on the final day of Hope Week. Students also heard a presentation from motivational speaker Nick Jackson.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.