The Clermont County OVI Court Specialized Docket of the Clermont County Municipal Court has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets. Judge Jesse B. Kramig is presiding Judge for the Clermont County OVI Court Specialized Docket.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards. The standards provide a level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor programs to meet their community’s needs and resources. Ohio Supreme Court congratulated the Clermont County Municipal Court and Judge Jesse B. Kramig for receiving final certification.

In 2005, The Clermont County Municipal Court created the OVI Court Specialized Docket as a pilot program in conjunction with the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Department of Public Safety, and Ohio Mental Health and Addiction services. The OVI Court Specialized Docket is dedicated to rehabilitating high risk multiple OVI offenders through a combination of intensive community control supervision, frequent judicial monitoring, cognitive behavioral interventions, and specialized substance use disorder treatment.

A Clermont County Municipal Court Judge volunteers to serve as the dockets presiding Judge. Representatives from the Clermont County Public Defender, Clermont County Prosecutor, Clermont County Sherriff’s Office, Municipal Court Probation Department, and Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health volunteer their time to serve as members of the OVI Court Treatment Team, which oversees the docket’s operations. The Clermont County OVI Court Specialized Docket serves as a mentor court for other OVI Court specialized dockets in Ohio. Anyone interested in learning more about the Clermont County OVI Court, please contact Probation Officer Brian J. Dixon at (513) 732-8142.