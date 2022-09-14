On Friday and Saturday September 23rd and 24th, the city of Loveland will host their second annual Oktoberfest Event. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance and area businesses are turning the downtown Loveland area German for a few days. Restaurants and bars will hold first round “Masskrugstemmen” Competitions (Stein Hoist Contests) on Friday and then the battle amongst businesses with the strongest Stein Hoist participant will be held on-stage Saturday at 5:45 PM. Also on Saturday, Loveland will host an official Keg procession and tapping of the keg by Loveland’s Mayor, Kathy Bailey! Live entertainment, a Biergarten, stein slide, wiener dog race, kids zone with inflatable, axe throwing, crafts with our local Scouts, the Warsteiner Emporium and much more make up the remainder of the weekend. Not to worry if you don’t have your dirndl dry cleaned, we will have German swag available for purchase on both days. Keep your eyes on the time for an hourly Chicken Dance!

Below is a complete schedule of events for the main stage. Restaurants and Bars will also be hosting German and music throughout the weekend. There will be German fare available ALL over Loveland from restaurants and vendors as well.

Mayor Kathy Bailey said, “We are very excited that LMRCA (Little Miami River Chamber Alliance), agreed to take on this event! It will be a wonderful addition to all the other events that we offer the community.

CeeCee Collins, president of the chamber shared that, “We are so happy to hold Oktoberfest in downtown Loveland. We have a lot of festivals and fun activities in late spring and summer, now we have a fall event that our visitors can enjoy.”

Shuttles will be offered from Loveland Early Childhood Center and Shopper’s Haven from 5pm – 10pm each evening to provide easy access to the event.

Come enjoy fall/Oktoberfest offerings in a great environment!

Friday September 23

4:00 PM start and Biergarten opens, Stein Slide opens

4:00-6:00 PM Live Music on Main Stage: Alico the Band

6:00-10:00 PM Schnappsband

6:30 PM Stein Hoist Prelims begin at local Restaurants and Bars

7:30 PM -8:00 PM Cincinnati Enzian Dancers

10:00 PM Event ends

Saturday, September 24

12:00 PM Start and Biergarten Opens, Live Entertainment Begins, Stein Slide opens

12:00-1:00 PM Premier Dance and Tumbling

12:00-4:00 PM Kids zone with face painting, crafts, bounce house & games

1:00-5:00 PM Schnappsband

3:00 PM Weiner Dog Race: Nisbet Park

5:00 PM Ceremonial Keg Procession and Keg Tapping : meet in front of City Hall

5:45 PM Stein Hoist Finals on Main Stage hosted by WLWT Channel 5 Weather Forecaster, Randi Rico

6:00 PM Zinzinnati Bier Band live on stage

10:00 PM Event end

To find ALL the fun and details taking place visit: www.lmrchamberalliance.org