New Richmond Pride is pleased to announce it will be hosting its first Pride Festival. New Richmond Pride 2022 will run from Friday, June 10th through Sunday, June 12th along Front Street in the Village of New Richmond. To our knowledge, this will be the first Pride Festival held in Clermont County.

The general itinerary for the weekend is as follows:

Friday

6-10pm Bar Crawl

6:30-9:30pm Corn Hole Tournament

7-8pm live music by The Bellowing Pines

Saturday

11am-7pm Vendors open along Front St.

11am-7pm Bar Crawl

12pm Dog Parade

2-3pm music by Brooks T. Salloum

Sunday

9:30-10:30am Free Yoga at the bandstand provided by East Cincy Yoga

11am-7pm Vendors along Front St.

12-2pm Drag Brunch at Sunset Beach Bar & Grille ft. Smoke & Queers

6:30pm Closing Ceremony ft. music by Preston Charles

The New Richmond Pride Festival is made possible by the support of the community and the generosity of its donors and sponsors. For more information, visit newrichmondpride.org.

About New Richmond Pride: New Richmond Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to provide the LGBTQ+ community with a space to celebrate their identity; combat community deterioration and prejudice; and defend human rights.

New Richmond Pride promotes the inclusion and support of the LGBTQ+ community and small businesses of New Richmond. New Richmond Pride accepts all individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, age, or religion.