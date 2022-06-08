Join us for a leisurely walk at the park to connect with nature, meet new friends, and build an active lifestyle. Everyone is welcome on these slow-paced strolls on paved or flat natural surface trails. Regular walking supports an active outdoor lifestyle which is great for physical, mental, and emotional health. We meet every other Tuesday at parks in Clermont County. Schedule:

— Tuesday May 31, 11 am at Sycamore Park.

— Tuesday June 14, 11 am at the Hike-Bike Trail.

— Tuesday June 28, 11 am at Sycamore Park.

— Tuesday July 12, 11 am at the Hike-Bike Trail.

— Tuesday July 26, 11 am at Sycamore Park.

— Tuesday August 9, 11 am at the Hike-Bike Trail.

— Tuesday August 23, 11 am at Sycamore Park.

Location Details: Sycamore Park meet-ups begin at the restrooms at the park (4082 State Route 132, Batavia, OH 45103.) Hike-Bike Trail meet-ups begin in the parking lot at the end of Afton Zagar Road in Batavia Township.