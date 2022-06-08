Milford, OH: Cincinnati Nature Center will host its fourth annual Garden Tour: Noteworthy Natives on Saturday, June 25, from 9 am-5 pm.

During the self-guided tour, participants will have access to 14 magnificent gardens in Columbia Tusculum, Hyde Park, Norwood, Clifton, Avondale, Indian Hill, and Montgomery.

This year’s tour features 13 private residential gardens and one urban garden learning center. The tour celebrates a diversified collection in varying degrees of restoration and native plant adoption.

“As gardeners embrace the importance of sustainability, we enjoy showcasing their efforts to face their individual topographic challenges and improve their ecosystem while creating living artistic mystery,” said Garden Tour Chair JoAnne Allen. “They are an inspiration to their neighbors, communities, and to our curious visitors.”

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at www.CincyNature.org.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour help support the native plant propagation program at Cincinnati Nature Center.

Presenting Sponsor: TryPinestraw.com – A Cincinnati Pine Mulch LLC Company