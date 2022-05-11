The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on May 4th, 2022, at approximately 7:16 P.M. on Greenbush West Road at Bardwell West Road, in Sterling Township, Brown County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Honda Civic, operated by Liam M. McManus, age 20, of Williamsburg, Ohio, was traveling northwest on Bardwell West Road when it failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection of Bardwell West Road and Greenbush West Road. The Honda Civic was then struck by a 2002 Ford F-350, operated by Kyle J. Chant, age 38, of Williamsburg, Ohio, as it was traveling northeast on Greenbush West Road. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off of the north side of the roadway.

Mr. McManus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. McManus was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Mr. Chant sustained only minor injuries and was treated on scene by Mt. Orab EMS. Mr. Chant was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. There were no passengers present in either vehicle.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor at this time.

The Mt. Orab Police Department, Mt. Orab Fire and EMS, and Collins’ Towing provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.