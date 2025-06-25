West Clermont celebrated more than two dozen student-athletes who are continuing their athletic career at the next level.

Twenty-four Wolves officially signed their national letters of intent May 5 at West Clermont High School.

Most of the signings included players signing to play college baseball. Signings also included wrestling, cheerleading, boys volleyball, boys and girls soccer, track and field, swimming, softball and football.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

