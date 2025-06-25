Local athletes play last prep baseball game

BATAVIA — The result doesn’t matter, but spending a final time on the diamond with your high school friends did.

Several Clermont County athletes played their final high school baseball game June 16 in the Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game.

The West team won 7-2 at Midland Field at the Midland Baseball Complex.

Clermont County players who were on the East team included Batavia’s Derek Richardson and Max Mehlman, Bethel-Tate’s Jack Ladd, Goshen’s Cohen Hamann, Loveland’s Brent Pigman and CJ Margraf, Milford’s Bryson Mills and New Richmond’s Bryce Wilfert.

