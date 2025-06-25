Milford won the Eastern Cincinnati Conference All-Sports Trophy for the 2024-25 school year and racked up plenty of selections in the spring sports all-conference teams.

The Eagles’ 183 points topped Lebanon’s 180.33 for the school’s first all-sports trophy since 2022-23. Loveland, last season’s all-sports champion, placed third this year with 175.8 points. In the spring sports, Milford won two outright championships in boys volleyball and lacrosse, while finishing as runner-up in girls lacrosse and track.

BOYS LACROSSE

Milford’s Clay Barkimer was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, and coach Conor Peck was coach of the year as part of the Eagles’ 7-0 ECC record and 13-7 overall mark.

Barkimer, a sophomore, finished with a conference-best 62 goals and 23 assists.

Loveland’s Kyle Harden was named the conference’s defensive player of the year. Harden, also a sophomore, led the ECC with 82 caused turnovers and 74 ground balls.

First-team selections included Milford’s Tyler Allard, Alden Gooch, Carter Haun, Skyler Herald, Keegan Oldendick, Aidan Sexton, Trey Wagner and Preston Warther; and Loveland’s Lincoln Boldizsar, Hudson Fahey, Adam King, Matt Koehne and Sawyer Muchmore.

Second-team honorees include Milford’s Gabe Arbino, Nolan Burch, Jack Duncan, Jake Griffis, Ray Napier and Wade Rotunna; and Loveland’s Luke Daugherty, Rocco Filia, Nicky Gordon and Will Weikert.

Honorable mention selections went to Milford’s Brody Allen and Loveland’s Gabe Dietz.

