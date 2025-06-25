This week’s Athlete of the Week is David Lack, Junior, West Clermont Track and Field

The Wolf high jumper kicked it into high gear at the right time. Lack, the Eastern Cincinnati Conference champion in the high jump, finished runner-up in the event over the next three meets, culminating with a personal-best jump of 6 feet, 9 inches on June 7, 2025, at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet in Columbus. Lack finished first or second in the high jump in every meet he competed in this season but one.