Despite school being out, the track and field season wasn’t over for a few local athletes.

Several Batavia student-athletes competed at the Adidas Track Nationals on June 20-22 at Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, while two-time state pole vaulting champion Grant Harrison competed in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championship at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In North Carolina, Batavia’s Riley Van Frank ran in the 400-meter hurdles for the first time in her high school career. The incoming senior placed 12th out of 91 runners with a time of 1:05.63. Van Frank, a 2025 Ohio High School Athletic Association state qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles, ran in a competitive race that featured two runners setting a new meet time and seven runners separated by .72 seconds between those who finished eighth to 14th place.

