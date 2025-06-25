Playoff format changes needed to happen

While acknowledging that the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s recent decision in what has evolved into a convoluted football playoff system over the years could be debated, at least the association took action.

Following the data the OHSAA received from its survey sent to the head football coaches, athletics directors, and principals of each of its member schools to gather feedback on the then-current format, the association announced June 12 changes to its high school football playoff format.

It includes the number of qualifiers per region dropping from 16 to 12, with the top four seeds in each region earning a first-round bye. Additionally, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher-seeded team, rather than the first two rounds.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!