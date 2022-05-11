Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati is more than just a place for kids to go hang out at after school. Staff, mentors, and volunteers pay extra attention to tutoring and academic assistance, but the organization has also put into place social & emotional learnings to help kids process, cope, and regulate the big feelings they are experiencing after the isolation and big changes experienced during the pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs staff is professionally trained through trauma informed care to implement regulation tools, create safe spaces, and adjust the Club to meet the needs of all kids served. After the past couple of years, kids need the opportunity to just be kids with the appropriate guidance and supervision. At Boys & Girls Clubs, kids engage in programs that promote creativity through art, as well as games that are age appropriate to help teach ways to regulate emotions.

While we are trending back to normalcy, kids are still dealing with traumas endured due to isolation and limited connection between mentors and peers. All seven Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati locations are creating safe spaces that encourages youth to better respond to the outside world and succeed in life today and after high school.

Looking to help support and make an impact in kids’ lives? Visit BGCGC.org to become a mentor, volunteer, or donate to build great futures.