Softball postseason play began in Clermont County on Monday, May 9 and all three teams that were scheduled to play are moving to the next round of competition, though not all of them saw the field.

Division I

West Clermont scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone for a 21-0 win over Northwest to begin tournament play.

The Lady Wolves then plated three runs in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth en route to a postseason victory for the fourth consecutive season (not counting 2020).

Caroline Batchler had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Ashley Beach tallied two hits (one of which was a triple) and scored three runs.

Campell Beatty had two runs scored, an RBI and a double. Jenna Begue had two hits, two runs and two runs batted in.

Bekah Giel tallied four RBI, doubling and tripling in three at-bats. Abby Goff tallied three RBI and three runs scored.

Sarah Lewis totaled four hits, three runs and three RBI.

Giel and Bella Floyd-Wagner combined for a no-hitter with one strikeout.

With the win, No. 14 West Clermont squared off against No. 4 Mason on Wednesday, May 11. That game was not complete at press time.

Should the Lady Wolves win, they would face either No. 16 Hamilton or No. 22 Ursuline at Lebanon High School on Monday, May 16.

Division III

No. 4 Bethel-Tate opened postseason play with a convincing win over league foe East Clinton.

The Lady Tigers won the game 9-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Haley Johnson, who yielded just one hit in seven innings while striking out four.

Bethel-Tate scored two runs in the third and five in the fourth. They added single runs in the fifth and sixth inning to cap off the scoring.

Bryleigh Holden tallied two hits and two RBI. Johnson finished with three hits, three runs and two RBI. One of those hits sailed over the fence for Johnson’s eighth home run of the year.

Teammates Emma Morehead and Janelle Sizemore had one hit each. Layla Vinson tallied two hits, two runs and two RBI.

With the win, Bethel-Tate advanced to the sectional finals at home against No. 10 McNicholas on May 11. That game was not complete at press time. Should the Lady Tigers win, they would be in the district semifinals on May 16 at Wyoming.

That game would be against either No. 3 Reading or No. 5 Clermont Northeastern. The Lady Rockets won their game over St. Bernard via forfeit after the Lady Titans could not field a team.

CNE and Reading faced off on May 11. That game was not complete at press time.