During its June 2021 meeting, the Board of Education appointed Dr. Jill R. Hollandsworth as the district’s new Director of Curriculum and Technology.

This is a new position for New Richmond Schools. It replaces the previously existing position of Technology Director. The change reflects a restructuring of the district’s administrative team that is designed to improve instruction and learning while still addressingdistrict technology needs.

Dr. Hollandsworth comes to New Richmond Schools from the Milford Exempted Village School District where her duties included leading curriculum revisions and professional development, supervising the English Learners and gifted programs, managing some intervention programs, and managing federal grants.

During the June Board meeting, Superintendent Tracey Miller enthusiastically welcomed Dr. Hollandsworth to the team.

“We feel very, very fortunate that she is coming to our team. She will make us a stronger team,” he said. “She has great expertise in curriculum, instruction and assessment, all areas we continue to work on.”