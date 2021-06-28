Sharefax Credit Union’s new 30,000 square foot office space and branch is open for business. The credit union celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event at the building (604 Ivy Gateway in Clermont County) June 11, 2021.

“Completing this project amid a global pandemic certainly presented some challenges, but we are grateful to everyone who helped make this happen,” said Sharefax President Arthur Kremer. “We are excited to share our new home, which we believe is a visible symbol of our ongoing commitment to our members and the community.”

The building was designed and built by local firms K4 Architecture + Design and Hunt Builders. The project includes an office building to house existing employees and includes space for future expansion. The location also features a new Sharefax branch with three drive through lanes, an ATM and two Interactive Teller Machines. The branch will incorporate the latest technology to make doing business with Sharefax extremely convenient.

About Sharefax Credit Union

Sharefax Credit Union is a non-profit full-service financial institution founded in 1960. It is dedicated to fulfilling the individual needs of our members by offering the finest service, competitive interest rates, and most technologically advanced products. It takes great pride in the solid foundation in which its cooperative has developed while continuing to assist their members to achieve financial success through the products and services offered. Sharefax serves over 33,000 members and is open to people living or working in twelve counties including; Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Montgomery, Preble and Warren as well as over 400 companies and organizations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. It has approximately $400 million in assets, making Sharefax one of the largest credit unions in Greater Cincinnati.

About K4 Architecture + Design

Celebrating 21 years in business, K4 is an Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design and Construction Services firm specializing in the financial, corporate office, retail, health care, education and multi-family sectors. We invite you to explore and learn about all things K4 – our team of design professionals; our clients and projects; our services; and our thoughts, ideas, and inspiration along the way. https://k4architecture.com.

About Hunt Builders

Hunt Builders Corporation was formed in Cincinnati, OH in 1987. Since the company’s creation we have completed over 2000 projects. Our average construction volume for the past five years has been over $50 million per year. Hunt Builders’ clients include technology driven companies, law firms, banks and financial institutions, major corporations and many others.