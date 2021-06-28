Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.

Tyme Willoughby of New Richmond, majoring in Chemical Engineering, was among the students who became members of the Order.

The Order of the Engineer was initiated in the United States to foster a spirit of pride and responsibility in the engineering profession, to bridge the gap between training and experience, and to present to the public a visible symbol identifying the engineer. The Order of the Engineer is an association for graduate and professional engineers in the United States that emphasizes pride and responsibility in the engineering profession. It was inspired by the success of The Ritual of the Calling of an Engineer, a similar and much older Canadian ceremony, and is a common presence in American engineering schools.