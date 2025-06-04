Social service agencies that provide transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities are set to receive a funding boost, thanks to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI).

The Executive Board has approved over $2 million to 11 social service organizations in the region. The resolution was unanimously passed at the board’s May 8 meeting.

This year’s recipients: BAWAC Inc. ($151,244), Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired ($340,777), Clermont Senior Services ($293,540), Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio ($498,976), Easterseals Redwood ($163,825), Oxford Seniors ($124,839), The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky ($67,476), University of Cincinnati Impact Innovation ($71,607), Volunteers of America ($41,883), Warren County Community Services ($116,872), and Wesley Community Services ($136,290).

OKI’s 5310 grant program, administered by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), is an annual program that provides funding to improve transportation services for older adults and those with disabilities.

“For these communities, reliable transportation is more than just a means of getting around. It’s a lifeline to

independence and daily essentials,” said OKI Program Manager Summer Jones.

“This program ensures they can access critical services—doctor appointments, groceries, work, education, and the connections that keep them engaged with family and community,” Jones added. “These services don’t just provide transportation; they empower people with the freedom and dignity they deserve.”

The 5310 program supports capital and operational expenses that enhance transportation services for these populations. Eligible recipients include state and local government authorities, private nonprofit organizations, and transportation operators.

With 5310 grants, agencies will purchase accessible vehicles (such as wheelchair-accessible vans and buses); mobility management technology (software for scheduling and dispatching rides); driver training programs (to ensure safe and efficient transportation); and operating assistance (funding for fuel, maintenance, and service expansion).

Composed of experts in the disability and senior advocacy fields, OKI created the 5310 Oversight Committee to better assess both the challenges and benefits of serving these communities. It plays a vital role in reviewing and approving funding recommendations to ensure they align with OKI’s coordinated plan.

Each year, the committee evaluates and recommends Section 5310 funding allocations, working collaboratively with OKI to reach consensus on final funding decisions.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the tristate.

