Rural Action is pleased to announce that two major grants from the US Department of Agriculture are currently underway, enabling us to provide free site visits and technical assistance to landowners and landholders in 44 Ohio counties, including all Appalachian Ohio counties. Landowners in our focus area can receive a free site visit for advice on agroforestry and wildlife habitat practices such as forest farming, silvopasture, reforestation, wildlife habitat and water quality protection through Rural Action’s Sustainable Forestry and Watersheds Programs.

The Sustainable Forestry team is working with the US Forest Service on a Forest Landowner Support project to provide technical assistance on forest farming, silvopasture, invasive species removal and opportunities for sustainable forest management. The Watersheds team has entered into a Cooperative Agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to help landowners plan streambank and ﬂoodplain reforestation, invasive species removal and other opportunities to beneﬁt water quality and wildlife habitat. The shared goal of these projects is to help landowners develop management plans and access funding for the implementation of agroforestry practices, sustainable forest management and water quality protection.

“Non-timber forest product species such as American ginseng, black cohosh and goldenseal are becoming increasingly rare in the wild due to overharvesting and habitat loss,” says Andrea Miller, Sustainable Forestry Program Director. “Unfortunately, as these species are declining, the demand for herbal products containing these species is steadily increasing. Forest farming provides landowners with the opportunity to sustainably cultivate these species in their forests, generate supplemental income and reduce harvest pressure on wild populations.”

Ryan Gilliom, Watersheds Project Specialist, says that “Healthy forests are key to healthy watersheds, and we see the most beneﬁt to water quality and wildlife habitat with forested areas next to water. In the transitional zone between a waterbody and the surrounding land, vegetation forms a buﬀer that shelters wildlife, slows stormwater and ﬂoodwater and captures sediment and pollutants. ”

During a site visit, landowners will have the opportunity to walk their property with Rural Action staﬀ to discuss their property goals and challenges and identify opportunities for sustainable forest management and wildlife habitat such as tree plantings and invasive species removal. In addition to the site visit, landowners will receive literature outlining what was discussed during the visit to help facilitate implementation. This type of planning assistance can help landowners better understand their existing forest and water assets, identify new management opportunities or expand an existing enterprise. With the Sustainable Forestry team, we will evaluate potential non-timber forest production sites and silvopasture sites, and with the Watersheds team we will evaluate wildlife habitat, erosion/ﬂooding and water quality concerns. If you are interested in both Forestry and Watershed technical assistance, please complete our intake survey and provide any details that will help us best serve you.

Landowners who are interested in the program can get in touch a few ways:

– To request a site visit, submit your information at https://tinyurl.com/ra-land-intake.

– For information about Forestry contact Andrea Miller at [email protected].

– For more information about Watersheds contact Ryan Gilliom at [email protected].

There is no minimum acreage to qualify for a site visit. Forestry site visits are available in all Appalachian counties; Watersheds site visits are available to all Appalachian counties and some additional areas. Appalachian Counties of Ohio include: Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jeﬀerson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington County. Watershed site visits are also available in Adams, Ashland, Delaware, Fairﬁeld, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Richland, Stark and Wayne County.

Rural Action is a regional community development organization with a 58-county footprint, working with members and community leaders on a range of quality of life, environmental and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially and economically sustainable ways. Learn more about Rural Action at www.ruralaction.org.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

