Get ready for an unforgettable experience on June 21 at Jungle Jim’s International Market as we proudly present the 18th Annual Craft Beer Festival at The Oscar Station. Join us in celebrating the vibrant world of craft beer, featuring over 100 acclaimed local and national breweries and an impressive selection of more than 400 unique beers.

This is your chance to indulge in an incredible variety of lagers, ales, sours, ciders, seltzers, and refreshing canned cocktails from around the globe—all served in a complimentary commemorative beer cup. But that’s not all! Delight your taste buds with mouthwatering dishes from the Tri-State’s finest food trucks, and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere filled with captivating live music. Don’t miss this unparalleled celebration of craft beer—mark your calendars and come thirsty!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Jungle Jim’s 18th Annual Craft Beer Festival! This year, we’re excited to introduce two engaging sessions: from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Join a vibrant community of beer enthusiasts and experts as you dive into the world of craft beer, learning directly from the passionate brewers who create your favorite flavors.

Not only will you expand your knowledge, but you’ll also have the chance to take home some of the finest brews showcased at the festival. Secure your spot with General Admission tickets for just $60, or opt for a Non-Drinker ticket for only $25.

New this year, we’re pleased to offer Eastgate Bus add-ons for the evening session! If you’re planning to catch a ride from the Eastgate location, simply select the Eastgate Bus add-on with your ticket at no additional cost. Don’t forget, bus check-in starts at 5 p.m. on June 21—be there to ensure a hassle-free journey!

Discover more about Jungle Jim’s International Market and the Craft Beer Festival by visiting Junglejims.com, or stay connected through our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of craft beer!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Jungle Jim’s 18th Annual Craft Beer Festival!

– What: Jungle Jim’s Craft Beer Festival

– When: Saturday, June 21

– Session 1: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

– Session 2: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (General Admission)

– Where: The Oscar Station, Jungle Jim’s Fairfield, 8871 N Gilmore Rd., Fairfield

– General Admission: $60, plus tax

– Non-Drinker: $25, plus tax

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe