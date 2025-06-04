Two public hearings set for people to provide input and comments, and written comments also accepted

The Milford City Council is proposing a number of changes to Milford’s city charter, and two public meetings have been scheduled for people to offer testimony.

The meeting dates are set for June 17 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the City of Milford Administration Building, in council chambers (floor one), at 745 Center St. in Milford.

“The purpose of this public hearing is to provide an opportunity for all interested citizens to express their views, opinions, and comments on the proposed amendments to the City Charter,” reads a notice from the city.

Written comments need to be submitted to the city clerk at [email protected] by June 16 at 3 p.m.

A copy of the full text of the proposed city charter amendments is available for public inspection at the city clerk’s office at the Milford Administration Building, Suite 218.

The proposed amendments are also available on the city’s website at https://www.milfordohio.org/.

The Clermont Sun will highlight some of the notable proposed amendment changes in next week’s edition.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe