GALLERY: Loveland in Region 8 Baseball Tournament
June 5, 2025
Loveland in Division II, Region 8 Baseball Tournament
1 of 62
Loveland starting pitcher Henry Bradley celebrates after striking out Teays Valley's Jayden Morrison to end the bottom of the third inning of a Division II, Region 8 semifinal baseball game June 3, 2025, at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.
Loveland's Blake Carrigan makes contact with a pitch during a Division II, Region 8 semifinal baseball game June 3, 2025, against Teays Valley at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.
Loveland's Blake Carrigan celebrates with the Tigers faithful after hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning of a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.
Loveland first baseman Derek Fleming catches a pop fly as he falls during a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.
Loveland's CJ Margraf makes contact with a pitch during a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.
Loveland relief pitcher Will Bertke fires the ball to a home plate during a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.