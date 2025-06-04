The Clermont County Dog Warden has filed criminal charges of animal cruelty against four Bethel residents following the seizure and impoundment of their 38 dogs and seven ferrets found in squalid conditions earlier this month.

All four defendants lived in the house with the dogs and ferrets at 300 Campbell Lane, with 34 of the dogs confined to a single room. The dogs included a mix of breeds and ages but mostly Chinese Crested.

Two of the four defendants were arraigned May 28 in Clermont County Municipal Court. Both plead not guilty.

A trial date for Terri Sprague has been set for June 26. Sprague, who owns the house where the animals were kept, has been charged with 41 counts of cruelty to a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The trial date for the other defendant, Vicki Miller, is set for June 12. She is charged with four counts of cruelty to a companion animal and 34 counts of complicity.

Both Sprague and Miller were fingerprinted after the arraignment but are free on their own recognizance after posting bond.

The remaining two defendants have been served with warrants and were scheduled to be arraigned June 4, also in Clermont County Municipal Court. Warrants were served on Christopher Davis and Anthony Miller on May 28.

Davis is Terri Sprague’s son, and Vicki and Anthony Miller are husband and wife, according to records filed with the court by Chief Dog Warden Tim Pappas and Deputy Dog Warden Sarah Steele.

Davis is being charged with one count of cruelty to a companion animal and 34 counts of complicity. Anthony Miller is being charged with four counts of cruelty to a companion animal and 34 counts of complicity.

The wardens obtained a search warrant from the court to enter the house earlier this month after one of the dogs was picked up by a local citizen who asked the dog warden for help identifying the owner and the circumstances surrounding the dog’s poor condition at the time it was found. The dog warden suspected a serious issue and visited the house and met with Sprague.

“The conditions we saw are hard to describe but they were the worst I’ve ever seen,” Steele said. “The smell of feces and urine were overpowering. The floor was covered inches deep in feces and the dogs were matted in feces and urine. None of the animals had fresh food or water. Their bowls were even filled with feces.”

The Clermont County Animal Shelter took possession of the animals after they were recovered by the wardens. The defendants lost possession of the animals when they failed to post bond to cover the cost of their care at the shelter. The court set that bond at $29,250 per month.

All but one dog has since been adopted or placed in foster care.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for their dedication throughout this situation,” said Kiarah Swartz, kennel administrator. “From consistently following proper kennel procedures to making quick, effective decisions and working tirelessly to place dogs into homes or with non-profit rescues – every effort made a difference. Situations like this can put immense strain on staff, but this team went above and beyond their core responsibilities. Their commitment has truly set a powerful standard for teamwork and collaboration at our shelter.”

The Clermont County Animal Shelter in Batavia, Ohio, is a public no-kill kennel that provides a safe and caring place for stray, lost and neglected dogs. The shelter takes in approximately 800 dogs a year and maintains an annual euthanasia rate of less than 2 percent. The county has managed daily operations of the shelter since 2021.

