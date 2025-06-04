First, it was Loveland basketball. Now, the baseball program broke a regional drought.

The Tigers ended a 25-year regional tournament drought by beating Clayton Northmont, 6-2, May 29 to win the Division II, Region 8, Southwest 1 District title at Hamilton Ross High School.

The 11th-ranked Tigers have raced out to early leads with timely hits on offense. Meanwhile, a stellar pitching staff has kept opponents on lockdown during their six-game win streak, not allowing more than four runs in a game during that stretch. That run handed Loveland an Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southwest 1 District championships.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!