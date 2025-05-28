WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 20, 2025) – Clermont County Commission President David Painter joined more than 60 county leaders from across Ohio in Washington this week to participate in the 2025 White House Leadership Conference, hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in partnership with the National Association of Counties.

The two-day event on May 19 and 20 underscores the administration’s commitment to supporting counties and strengthening the relationship between federal and local governments. It gave Ohio’s county commissioners and executives the opportunity to speak directly with White House officials and cabinet secretaries about the real-world challenges their communities are facing — and how federal-local collaboration can help solve them.

“Being in Washington gave us a chance to share the real-life impact of federal policies on our communities,” said Painter, who is also president of CCAO in 2025. “It’s critical that county leaders have a seat at the table, and this event makes that possible.”

The White House’s broader State Leadership Conference initiative is designed to elevate local voices in national policy discussions.

Participants engaged with top-level federal officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. In addition, briefings were delivered by representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, and Justice, who provided policy updates and answered questions directly from county leaders.

Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including:

– Economic trends and workforce development.

– Trade and global competitiveness.

– Transportation and infrastructure needs.

– Affordable housing and homelessness.

– Immigration and border communities.

– Agricultural innovation and rural support.

White House officials emphasized their dedication to maintaining open lines of communication with local governments and working side by side with county officials to identify practical, community-driven solutions.

Attendees also visited the Vice President’s Executive Office Building, where they met with a senior member of Vice President Vance’s team to discuss shared priorities.

Many commissioners also took the opportunity to meet with members of their Congressional delegation to continue important conversations about federal support for local initiatives.

CCAO supports effective county government through legislative advocacy, education and training, quality enterprise service programs and a greater understanding of county government. By partnering with county commissioners, executives and council members, CCAO and its members work toward a shared goal of improving and advancing Ohio’s 88 counties. Stronger counties build a stronger Ohio.

