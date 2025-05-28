Annually, Harmony Hill Museum hosts students in our community for a Living History Pioneer Day experience. Children have an opportunity to grind corn, make butter, card wool, see a loom in action, and learn about pioneer life. They learn new things about the history of their community and gain hands-on experiences that create meaningful memories.

Attached are some photos from this year’s event.

For more information about Harmony Hill Museum, visit www.harmonyhillmuseum.com

The museum is free and open to the public, the first Saturday of every month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe