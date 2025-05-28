Summer means warm weather, outdoor activities, and vacation time. At the Library, it also means Summer Reading and this year’s theme is Color our World. Summer Reading runs June 1 through July 31.

Everybody can sign up for the Summer Reading program. Reading for just 20 minutes a day helps children maintain their skills, making the back-to-school transition easier in August. They might even discover that reading can be fun. For a reluctant reader, finding the right book can be hard. Library staff members are happy to help discover your child’s interests and reading level to find the perfect book – the Library has thousands.

The Library also has great Summer Reading programs to enjoy. Cool Critters will be at most branches this summer, discover three different county parks during our Night Out at the Park events, and kids can enjoy making art inside the Library at a Camp Clermont program.

Reading is not limited to your typical books. Family members can read graphic novels, listen to audiobooks, or read magazines. Sign up online using the Beanstack app or stop by your local branch and a staff member can help you get started. When signing up, everyone receives a book to keep. When completing the program by reading 600 minutes, each person receives a book bag with a cup, small sketch book, and coloring pencils.

Visit clermontlibrary.org for more information or call your local branch. What will you discover at the Library during Summer Reading?

