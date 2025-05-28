On May 23, in celebration of Purina Cares Day, 80 associates from Nestlé Purina’s Williamsburg Township factory volunteered a total of 320 hours with the League for Animal Welfare, the company’s annual service initiative. Volunteers improved walking trails, built adoption kits and supported animal enrichment at the shelter. Purina also sponsored a public adoption event, covering fees for the six pets that found new, loving homes. The collaboration highlights Purina’s commitment to supporting local communities and animal welfare, while the League for Animal Welfare continues its mission to shelter and care for homeless pets throughout Greater Cincinnati.

