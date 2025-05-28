Pictured, from left, are Batavaia Township Trustee Rex Parsons, Fiscal Officer Jennifer Haley and Batavia Twp. Trustee Jim Sauls. Photo provided.

Pictured, from left, are Batavaia Township Trustee Rex Parsons, Fiscal Officer Jennifer Haley and Batavia Twp. Trustee Jim Sauls. Photo provided.

<p>Photo provided.</p>

Photo provided.
<p>Photo provided.</p>

Photo provided.
<p>On May 22, 2025, Batavia Township shared news of the grand opening of its feature, a splashpad. Photo provided.</p>

On May 22, 2025, Batavia Township shared news of the grand opening of its feature, a splashpad. Photo provided.

It’s summer, and Batavia Twp. has a new amenity to share with the community.

On May 22, the township shared news of the grand opening of its feature, a splashpad.

The splashpad is located at the Batavia Township Community Center and Park, located at 1535 Clough Pike.

“While the grand opening wasn’t what we expected, we had a few brave residents come out to be the first to enjoy the new feature,” reads a message from the township shared on social media.

The splashpad is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There is no charge to use the splashpad. Rules are posted on the sidewalk leading to the splashpad.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!
https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe