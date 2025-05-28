On May 22, 2025, Batavia Township shared news of the grand opening of its feature, a splashpad. Photo provided.

It’s summer, and Batavia Twp. has a new amenity to share with the community.

On May 22, the township shared news of the grand opening of its feature, a splashpad.

The splashpad is located at the Batavia Township Community Center and Park, located at 1535 Clough Pike.

“While the grand opening wasn’t what we expected, we had a few brave residents come out to be the first to enjoy the new feature,” reads a message from the township shared on social media.

The splashpad is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There is no charge to use the splashpad. Rules are posted on the sidewalk leading to the splashpad.

