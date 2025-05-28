The Clermont County Engineer’s Office released its weekly construction updates, including road closures.

According to the information, which is for the week of May 26 – 30:

– The blacktop crew will be focused on work orders, providing service in various locations throughout the county.

– The bridge crew will be focused on Apple Road bridge deck replacement project in Batavia Township.

– The ditching crew will be focused on ditching on Tealtown Road in Union Township, berm and ditching on Taylor Road in Batavia Township and road repair on Richey Road in Franklin Township.

– The guardrail crew will be focused on guardrail repairs on Ninemile Tabasco Road in Pierce and Union Townships and culvert repair and ditching on White Oak Road in Pierce Township.

– The mowing and trimming crew will be focused on work orders and mowing in various locations, roadside mowing in Tate and Franklin Townships, a boom trimming in various locations and ventrac mowing in Union and Miami Townships.

– The pipe crew will be working on Cedarville Road in Goshen Township for culvert replacement.

– The sign crew will be working on work orders, providing service on work orders in various locations, curve studies and road surveys on Price Road in Miami Township, Bach Buxton Road in Union Township and Cedarville Road in Goshen and Wayne Townships, and on traffic counts in various locations.

Road closures are listed as:

Bethel Concord Road – emergency closure, until further notice.

Shiloh Road – bridge replacement, through June 5.

Apple Road – bridge deck replacement, through June 6.

Gibson Road – bridge replacement, through July 2.

Ninemile-Tabasco Road – utility main installation, through Aug. 8.

Cedarville Road – culvert replacement, through June 6.

Fagin’s Run Road – utility upgrades – managed by Duke Energy, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henning Mill Road – bridge replacement, June 9 through July 7.

