After 24 years of service with the Pierce Township Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Roy Short, Jr. is taking on a new challenge.

He is now the Fire Chief at Central Joint Fire-EMS District (CJFED).

Short started his career as a firefighter in 1992 with an organization that would later become part of CJFED. In 2001, he joined the Pierce Township Fire Department and offered his expertise to both organizations.

“Not only was Roy a fantastic firefighter and paramedic, but he was also an apparatus operator, a fire inspector, a fire investigator, and a ride-up acting officer when needed,” said Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright.

“Roy shared his experience, knowledge, and perspective with our other members on a regular basis.”

After taking on his role with Pierce Township, Short was promoted to Assistant Chief with CJFED in 2003. Leading up to his latest promotion, he has served as the Chairperson of the Clermont County Fire Chiefs’ Alliance EMS Committee, and as a member with both the Clermont County Fire Code Committee and the Clermont County Fire Investigation Team, among other duties and accomplishments.

When he was recognized for his service during the Board of Trustees meeting earlier this month, the newly appointed Chief said, “[Pierce Township] has always been my community. It’s been great to serve my family and friends, and it will always be my community.”

