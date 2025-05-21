WILMINGTON — Since the revival of the Bethel-Tate boys’ tennis program three years ago, the goal has been to be conference champions.

Mission accomplished.

The Bethel-Tate Tigers clinched a National Division title and won the divisional tournament May 7 at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Tournament at Wilmington High School. In the American Division, Batavia ended a nearly 10-year drought by winning the division and tournament.

“They worked so hard during the season and especially in the offseason,” Tigers coach Lori Lenhart said. “They play year-round now, and this is something we have been working toward since we started our team three seasons ago.

“… I am just amazed by their progress.”

It marks the program’s first divisional title since 2019 and third since 2010. The team also went undefeated in ’19. However, the 2025 crown meant more this season after the program didn’t field a team for a few years after the 2019 campaign.

