Williamsburg sweeps SBAAC meet

WILMINGTON — Williamsburg dominated both days of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Track and Field Championships.

The Eastern Clermont County school won six events and placed runner-up in four others after the first day and took the track events by storm in Day 2 for the school’s first conference sweep since 2021 and their fifth since 2010.

“That’s how it’s been for the last 20 years,” Williamsburg boys coach Chris Rolph said. “If we don’t come out strong to begin a league meet, it is going to be a long day for us. We are always good there (the field events) because of the volunteer coaches that we have.”

Williamsburg saw more records fall, including Bailey Fishback in the high jump with her mark of 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches, and the girls 400-meter relay with a time of 52.86 seconds. Fishback was a force. The junior won the high jump and the long jump — with a leap of 15 feet, 5 1/4 inches — and was a member of the Ladycats’ 400-meter relay team that earned gold. She also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.90 seconds.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!