Milford, Felicity-Franklin also a win away from regional tournament

Bethel-Tate’s Maddy Harness gives a low-five to head coach Chad Bohl after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning during a Division V district semifinal game May 19, 2025, against Reading at Bethel-Tate High School.

BETHEL — The top seed in the Division V Southwest 1 District will have another chance at a district championship against the team that ousted them a season ago. Meanwhile, a winless squad in Division VII also has a chance for a district title.

Several Clermont County schools are vying for a district championship after winning their respective semifinal games May 19, while others saw their season come to an end. One of those teams was Bethel-Tate, which was two outs away in the top of the seventh inning from advancing to a Southwest 3 District final, but two runs by Reading led to the Lady Tigers’ demise despite threatening with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Championship games across several Southwest Districts are May 2 and 23.

DIVISION V

One of the bigger storylines of the softball tournament features top-seeded Williamsburg in the Southwest 1 District and Bethel-Tate, the reigning district champion, in the Southwest 3 District.

Williamsburg made quick work of Madeira in its semifinal match May 19 with a 14-3 run-rule victory, advancing it to the final at 5 p.m. May 22 against Miami East at Miamisburg High School. The Ladycats lost to Miami East in last season’s district championship game.

