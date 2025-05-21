WILMINGTON — Their efforts weren’t enough to take the American Division crown from Western Brown. Still, the Batavia Lady Dogs set several school records at the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Track and Field Championships.

Riley Van Frank, Lauren Cravens, Megan Ranly and several relay teams set a new bar for the Batavia team May 12 and 14 at Wilmington College as they turn their attention to districts in hopes of reaching the state meet in a few weeks.

Van Frank won the 300-meter hurdles with a record-setting time of 46.44 in Day 2 of the conference meet. That event has been broken four times this season, with Madilyn Kiehl being the first to do so at the Batavia High School Quad meet May 6. Van Frank’s time topped Bella Pastura’s 49.13 and Lexi Crouch’s 50.51.

The junior Van Frank also won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.13. Her prelim time of 16.69 was a personal best.

Cravens set a school record in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches, which also won the American Division.

