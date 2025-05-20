May 25, 2025. It’s a day in Clermont County that evokes images of flags waving proudly, the rendering of military honors at our local cemeteries, and moments of quiet reflection. It is also a day etched into our nation’s conscience. It is a time to remember and honor the men and women from all generations who made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.

This year is more significant to us as we mark the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War II. These two (2) milestones are a powerful lens through which to view the enduring meaning of this day.

In the spring and summer of 1945, guns finally fell silent across Europe, Japan and the Pacific Islands. The echoes of World War II, the largest and deadliest conflict in human history, still reverberate today.

We remember the over 400,000 Americans who lost their lives and the nearly one (1) million others who were wounded and permanently disabled for life as they faced unimaginable wartime horrors to defend freedom and democracy against tyranny.

This year also marks the end of the Vietnam War, when Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese. For many Americans, this conflict remains a complex and often painful chapter in our history.

Our Vietnam Veterans battled a determined enemy and also faced abuse when the survivors returned home. Still, our veterans answered our nation’s call and endured grueling conditions. More than 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the jungles and rice paddies of Southeast Asia.

We have countless veterans still dying every day in Clermont County from the ravages of Exposure to Agent Orange and other toxic chemicals.

While these two anniversaries represent two (2) distinct conflicts separated by time and circumstance, they are united by the common thread of sacrifice that symbolizes what Memorial Day is really about.

The men and women we honor on May 25, 2025, all shared a common dedication to duty and a willingness to lay down their lives for something greater than themselves.

They came from diverse backgrounds (with different hopes and dreams), but they were bound by a shared commitment to the ideals that our nation represents.

It is vital that we do more than simply acknowledge these anniversaries in Clermont County. We must actively engage with the lessons they offer. World War II reminds us of the fragility of peace and the importance of global cooperation in the face of aggression.

The Vietnam War compels us to reflect on the complexities of war and the profound impact that conflict has on those who serve and their families.

Their sacrifice and memory should continue to inspire us today.

As we gather at cemeteries, attend parades and spend time with loved ones in Clermont County this Memorial Day, please remember the fallen of World War II and Vietnam, and all those who have lost their lives in service to our country.

But, please do not forget our veterans of the Korean War, who died while fighting in the “Land of the Morning Calm!” They were the “Forgotten Veterans” of the “Forgotten War!”

Let us also remember those who perished in Panama during Operation Just Cause. And don’t forget all those who fought and died in Desert Shield, Desert Storm and all the other conflicts after 9/11. They also made the supreme sacrifice!

Let their stories be a constant reminder of the preciousness of peace and the enduring value of freedom. Their sacrifice must not be just a memory; it must be a guiding principle: (1) inspiring us to cherish peace, (2) uphold justice, and (3) never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

My Opinion: On Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice from 1776 to 2025! On Veterans Day, we have an opportunity to thank our living veterans for their military service.

It has come to my attention that many of our Korean War veterans are not receiving their Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical benefits (that they earned) because of VA’s inserted requirements, authorized by Public Law 104-262.

Two (2) years ago, Congress enacted the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023, which waived all these requirements for World War II veterans to receive VA medical benefits.

We should urge Congress to pass similar legislation for our Korean War veterans in Clermont County and throughout the entire United States! Memorial Day 2025 should be a great day to start this Crusade!

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted for more information concerning the plight of Korean War Veterans at: [email protected].