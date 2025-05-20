Home Sports GALLERY: Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track Meet Sports GALLERY: Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track Meet May 20, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Championships Meet took place May 14 and 16 at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Meet 1 of 32 Milford's Henry Craycraft guts out the final 150 meters ahead of teammate DJ Chadwell in the 800-meter run during the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Championship Meet on May 16, 2025, at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. Milford's Mahima Vasa, center, leads Loveland's Kali Rodriguez, left, and teammate Maren Barnett in the final stretch of the 800-meter run during the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Championship Meet on May 16, 2025, at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. West Clermont's David Lack clears the bar in the high jump during the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Championship Meet on May 16, 2025, at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. Lack won the event with a height of 6 feet, 4 inches. Loveland's Anna Harrison clears the bar in the pole vault competition during the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Track and Field Championship Meet on May 16, 2025, at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 52.5 ° F 55 ° 51.4 ° 90 % 1.7mph 100 % Tue 63 ° Wed 63 ° Thu 57 ° Fri 56 ° Sat 62 °