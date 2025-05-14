Insights from Mercy Health Orthopedic Surgeons

As summer approaches, many eagerly anticipate spending time outdoors, often wearing their favorite flip-flops. However, orthopedic experts at Mercy Health—Kings Mills Hospital caution that this casual footwear can lead to various injuries if worn improperly.

With numerous years of collective experience, the orthopedic team at Mercy Health has noted a significant increase in flip-flop-related injuries during the warmer months. Common injuries associated with flip flops include ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, fractures, and skin irritations.

“Flip flops may be convenient during the summer, but it is crucial to avoid wearing them for extended periods, particularly during activities that require more support, such as walking or hiking,” advises James Abbott, MD., a seasoned orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Health. “Opting for sandals with arch support and cushioned soles can offer better protection for your feet.”

The lack of support in traditional flip flops can lead to various injuries, including:

– Sprains and Strains: Ankle sprains are common due to the minimal support these shoes provide, which increases the risk of injuries on uneven surfaces.

– Plantar Fasciitis: Inadequate arch support can strain the plantar fascia, leading to heel pain, especially when taking the first steps after rest periods.

– Tendonitis: Repetitive movement in flip-flops can irritate the Achilles tendon, resulting in discomfort and pain at the heel.

– Fractures: Missteps in flip-flops can lead to fractures in the toes and foot bones, particularly in busy or uneven environments.

– Skin Issues: Extended wear often leads to blisters, calluses, and even sunburn on the tops of the feet due to friction and prolonged exposure.

Dr. Abbott highlights the importance of recognizing when to seek medical treatment. “If you experience persistent pain that does not improve with rest or over-the-counter remedies, it’s important to consult a health care professional. Indicators of significant injury, such as swelling, bruising, or difficulty bearing weight, require immediate attention.”

Mercy Health encourages the community to prioritize foot health during the summer by making informed footwear choices. Individuals can enjoy the warmer weather by choosing supportive shoes and being cautious about outdoor activities while minimizing the risk of injury.

For additional information and resources regarding orthopedic health or to schedule an appointment, please visit Mercy Health at mercy.com.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe