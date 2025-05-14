The University of Cincinnati’s regional colleges — UC Blue Ash and UC Clermont — have each received prestigious national recognition through the newly established Student Access and Earnings Classification, announced today by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education.

Both colleges have been named Opportunity Colleges and Universities, a distinction awarded to institutions that serve as national models for advancing student success. This recognition highlights colleges that enroll students reflective of their communities and whose graduates achieve strong earnings outcomes compared to regional peers.

In 2025, only 479 institutions — representing approximately 16 percent of U.S. colleges and universities — were honored with the Opportunity designation under this new classification system.

“This notable recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our faculty and staff to continuously meet students wherever they are in their academic journeys,” said UC Clermont Dean Jeff Bauer. “As UC’s regional campuses, providing pathways to opportunity will always be at the heart of our missions. Students, alumni, faculty and staff should be proud of this accomplishment.”

The Student Access and Earnings Classification utilizes a multidimensional approach to compare student access and earnings across institutions with similar missions and student populations, based on the 2025 Institutional Classification framework.

“This ranking affirms our mission. It underscores the unique combination we provide: a nationally recognized education, tremendous value and individual attention. Our commitment to student success ensures that students thrive both academically and professionally,” said UC Blue Ash Dean Robin Lightner.

UC Blue Ash and UC Clermont each offer more than 50 academic programs, including bachelor’s degrees, and all the benefits of being a University of Cincinnati Bearcat. As UC’s regional colleges, they also provide the added advantages of small class sizes, low tuition, a personalized approach to their education, free academic resources and convenient locations.

To learn more about the classification and its methodology, visit Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education at https://carnegieclassifications.acenet.edu/.

